Today, areas of fog may continue in some U.P. spots. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.



Monday night and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.