LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.