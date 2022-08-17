Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Best rain and thunderstorm chances will be west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday through Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.