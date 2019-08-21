LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/21/2019

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette, 50s near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Patchy frost possible in some inland areas. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 30s in some inland areas, especially west of Marquette, 50s near Lake Superior. Light north wind.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.