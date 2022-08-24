Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some clearing is possible in the afternoon (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming north 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 40s. Light north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.