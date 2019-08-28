LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/28/2019

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Wednesday night, clearing from west to east across the U.P. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, 50s near Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Monday (Labor Day), partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.