Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, perhaps approaching 90 in some parts of the Central U.P. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming east to southeast overnight.



Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures away from Lake Michigan will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.