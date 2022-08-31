Today, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (mainly in the evening). Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Labor Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.