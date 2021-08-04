LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/4/2021

Today, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, smoke/haze possible. Very warm with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Remaining warm with some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (warmest temperatures near Lake Superior). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Some higher gusts over 20 MPH are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms (especially west of Marquette). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. Winds becoming north to northwest to west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will around 60 or the 60s. South 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.