LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/5/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.