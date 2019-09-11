LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2019

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, rain with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.