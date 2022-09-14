Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain in the far Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. to around 50 or the 50s west of Marquette. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.