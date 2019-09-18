LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019

Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon west of Marquette. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.