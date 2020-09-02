LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/2/2020

Today, mostly sunny and windy at times. The strongest wind gusts will be in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts… especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tonight, increasing clouds late with a chance of rain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine with some rain and possible thunderstorms. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts… especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts… especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Friday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday (Labor Day), mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.