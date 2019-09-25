LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2019

Wednesday, scattered rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms. Some gust winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear with patchy frost possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.