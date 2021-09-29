LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2021

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.