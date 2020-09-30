LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9-30-2020

Today, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. Some snow could mix in with the rain in the higher terrain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. Some snow could mix in with the rain in the higher terrain west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow showers. A rain/snow mix closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a few rain or snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, to around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.