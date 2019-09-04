LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/4/2019

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light.

Thursday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the Lake Superior shoreline. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the Lake Superior shoreline. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.