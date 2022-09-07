Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. Variable wind becoming northerly 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland spots could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Thursday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with chance of rain and thunderstorms (especially west of Marquette). Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Weekend, cooler temperatures with a chance of rain. Thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.



Early next week, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.