LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/8/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.