LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of rain early, then clearing from west to east. Frost for inland areas, freeze conditions for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette, around 40 or the 40s along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Frost possible for inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some clearing is possible late. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.