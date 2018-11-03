LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 11/3/18 & 11/4/18

Weekend, snow or a rain/snow mix for inland areas and rain or a rain/snow mix near the Great Lakes on Sunday morning. Rain and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures both days this weekend will be around 40 or into the 40s.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible. Strong winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix or snow. Strong winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.