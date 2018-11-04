LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 11/3/2018 & 11/4/2018

Weekend, snow or a rain/snow mix will move into the U.P. early Sunday morning. We could see some light snow accumulations for some inland areas, especially west of Marquette. Any wintry precipitation will turn to all rain on Sunday afternoon with gusty winds. High temperatures both days this weekend will be around 40 or into the 40s. Low temperatures at night will generally be in the 30s.

A storm system with rain, wind and possible snow will move into the U.P. for Tuesday (Election Day) and Wednesday. Please stay tuned for forecast updates with this storm system.

Have a good weekend!

Tom Kippen