LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 12/21/2019 & 12/22/2019

At or above average temperatures are on the way for this weekend and these milder temperatures are expected to continue into at least the early to middle part of this upcoming week. We will also see some sunshine this weekend across the U.P.



Little or no precipitation is expected for the weekend and at least through Tuesday. We could see some precipitation (rain or snow) on Christmas Day. No big storms though are expected for the Christmas holiday, unlike the Thanksgiving holiday where we had two big snowstorms.

