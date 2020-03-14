Closings
LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 3/14/2020 AND 3/15/2020

Weather
Posted:

Weekend, a few flurries are possible on Saturday. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine during the day and some cloud cover in spots at night for both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night there will be a chance of snow late closer to Lake Superior. High temperatures during the day this weekend will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures at night will be around 10 above or the teens with some single digits lows possible Saturday night. On Sunday night, low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Looking ahead, a chance of rain and snow on Monday and Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday we are expecting dry weather with sunshine during the day. Rain or snow chances are back for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

Tom Kippen

