LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 6/29/2019 & 6/30/2019

This Weekend, warm temperatures are expected with high temperatures on Saturday afternoon in the 80s to around 90. Look for high temperatures on Sunday afternoon to be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will be locally cooler in the afternoon hours near some shorelines of the Great Lakes depending on the wind direction. Look for low temperatures both Saturday and Sunday night to be in the 50s and 60s. Warm temperatures are expected to continue into this upcoming week with periodic rain and thunderstorm chances.

For weather updates during the weekend, please visit our WJMN Local 3 Facebook page.

Have a good weekend and stay cool!

Tom Kippen