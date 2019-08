Friday, some cloud cover with a possible rain shower around Marquette and the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the coolest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, 50s near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.