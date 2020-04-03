Soaking up the sun in Marquette, Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While much of the country has found themselves spending days inside, for the people who call Marquette, Michigan home a sunny afternoon in early April is almost too good to pass up.

Our cameras spotted a few people out on their fishing boats, others taking a walk with family. Most everyone was adhering to the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart.

After a long winter, afternoons like these are meant to be enjoyed. We hope you take a few seconds to enjoy a little beauty from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

