Weekend weather 7-27/7-28

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT ALONG WITH GUSTY WINDS AS A STORM SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS UPPER MICHIGAN. TEMPERATURES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO FALL OFF MUCH TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING.

THE GUSTY WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTH COULD CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING AND ALSO CAUSE MINOR BEACH EROSION. DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS ALONG WITH POSSIBLE RIP CURRENT COULD ALSO HAPPEN FOR THE LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES IN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY AND MACKINAC COUNTY.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES LOOK TO CONTINUE AS WELL FOR THE WEEKEND; ESPECIALLY, FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND INTO THE EARLY PART OF NEXT WEEK. DRY CONDITIONS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES COULD MOVE INTO THE UPPER GREAT LAKES FOR THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

