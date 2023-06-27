GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A deep plume of wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada has surged into West Michigan, producing the worst air quality in decades.

Wildfire smoke reduced visibility down to one mile in several communities, and may get even worse into the afternoon. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was well above 200 for most reporting stations in lower Michigan, firmly in the “very unhealthy” category.

Wildfire smoke has been a fairly frequent visitor from Canada into West Michigan this year. To date, 19 million acres of forest have burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. There are currently 495 active fires spanning every province in the country, and across the globe, studies have shown that wildfires are getting worse.

For Michigan, this means any wind with a northerly component is likely to drag in at least some wildfire smoke into our area.

The wind is out of the northwest, steadily dragging in the heaviest plume of smoke Michigan has seen so far this season. Smoke will be present at all levels of the atmosphere, especially the surface. A smoky smell and reduction of visibility will be noticeable until at least Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued across all of Michigan for Tuesday. Sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and people with asthma, heart diseases or lung diseases should limit outdoor activity, especially any activity that causes exertion.

Conditions will be unhealthy for everyone Tuesday. Officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy advise reducing unnecessary driving, any burning, or any activities that would add to pollution concentrations in the area.

In general, people are advised to keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

Smoke will lessen somewhat on Wednesday but will still be present at lower particulate levels.