$15K in meth seized during traffic stop in Onotonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The following release was sent to WJMN from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team about a drug bust and arrests made on Thursday in Ontonagon County.

On September 24, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team

(UPSET) received information that two suspected meth dealers were traveling from Minnesota to

Hancock, MI with a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine. Detectives were able to locate

the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, near Bruce Crossing, MI., with the assistance of

the MSP Hometown Security Team.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and 7 ounces of crystal meth was located hidden in

the vehicle. A subsequent search warrant was executed at a house on Summit St. in the City of

Hancock, which is the suspects residence. During the search of the residence, detectives seized

drug scales, drug packaging, and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity.

The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $10,000 to $15,000. The traffic stop and

search warrants are part of an on-going 9-month investigation that UPSET has been conducting

into the illegal distribution of crystal meth in both Houghton County and Baraga County. The

case is currently under review by the Ontonagon and Houghton County Prosecutor’s offices.

UPSET was assisted by Hancock City PD, Houghton County Sheriff, Keweenaw County Sheriff

K-9 Unit, MSP-HST, and Superior Service and Towing.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at

906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.