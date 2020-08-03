Aspirus Medical Monday: Sustainable Eating

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Summertime in the U.P. is the prime season for starting a sustainable eating lifestyle. Whether it’s growing your own fruits and vegetables or buying from local producers, Anna Mooi, a registered dietitian with Aspirus Ironwood Hospital says their are numerous ways to do so.

Mooi also mentioned challenges people in the U.P. face with growing these foods because of things climate and soil and how to still eat sustainably.

For more tips on healthy living, click here.

Latest stories