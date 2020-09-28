Aspirus Medical Monday: U.P. Regional President speaks on how they prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to do so

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – September is National Preparedness Month. Aspirus, which has four hospitals in the U.P. say they implemented their Incident Command System to help be prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Harff, the U.P. Regional President spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about that system. She says it takes a lot of nimble people and good communication to make it possible.

One thing Harff wants patients to know is that they shouldn’t put off their healthcare. She says their facilities take the proper protocols to take care of all of their patients.

To learn more about Aspirus, click here.

