COVID-19 testing site coming to Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing site in Ironwood on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 testing site will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. central standard time at the Ironwood Public Safety building.

No pre-registration, insurance, prescription, or doctor’s order are needed for the Watersmeet’s testing site, but a valid photo identification is required.

For more information on the coronavirus testing sites throughout the state of Michigan can be found here.

