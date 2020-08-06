COVID-19 testing site coming to Watersmeet

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing site in Watersmeet on Saturday.

The COVID-19 testing site will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northern Waters Casino off US-45.

No pre-registration, insurance, prescription, or doctor’s order are needed for the Watersmeet’s testing site, but a valid photo identification is required.

For more information on the coronavirus testing sites throughout the state of Michigan can be found here.

