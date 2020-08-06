WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing site in Watersmeet on Saturday.
The COVID-19 testing site will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northern Waters Casino off US-45.
No pre-registration, insurance, prescription, or doctor’s order are needed for the Watersmeet’s testing site, but a valid photo identification is required.
For more information on the coronavirus testing sites throughout the state of Michigan can be found here.
Latest Stories
- COVID-19 testing site coming to Watersmeet
- Whitmer works to enforce virus orders as 664 more cases confirmed
- High risk exposure sites lead to increasing positive cases in Gogebic County
- Gov. Whitmer signs directive to strengthen enforcement of COVID-19 orders
- ‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases