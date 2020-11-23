Demolition of blighted Iron County properties will lead to new development opportunities

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The first steps in revitalizing blighted properties in Iron County are underway with the demolition of four properties in Caspian and one in Crystal Falls, the Michigan Land Bank Authority announced.

“These demolitions have been made possible by hard work and a great collaboration with city partners,” said Michigan State Land Bank Authority Executive Director Emily Doerr. “The elimination of these buildings creates an exciting new opportunity for growth and economic development throughout Iron County.”

These five properties were 2015 tax foreclosures and subsequently transferred to the State Land Bank’s inventory. The Land Bank has worked closely with local officials on plans to demolish the buildings and start the redevelopment process.

“The City of Caspian is grateful to have worked in such close partnership with the Michigan Land Bank on these demolitions to make room for something better and new to take shape in the future within the community,” said John W. Stokoski, Caspian City Manager.

Demolition work is being performed by Bolle Contracting LLC and is nearing completion. The ongoing partnership with community leaders will continue as they discuss the redevelopment of other properties in the area. Once demolition is complete, the Michigan Land Bank will continue to work with the city to redevelop the properties.

Click here to view additional photos.

To learn more about their efforts to improve communities across the state, visit Michigan.gov/LandBank.