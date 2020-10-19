Donations help fund faster test results in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation is celebrating the purchases of an ultr-afast centrifuge for the Aspirus Ontonagon laboratory. They credit the upgrade in equipment to donations.

The Aspirus Ontonagon lab is using its new StatSpin Express 3 Centrifuge to spin blood into its components – red blood cells, platelets and plasma. It can do this in only three minutes. The lab’s previous centrifuge took 10 minutes to produce the same result.

“The purchase of this centrifuge is important because it enhances the high level of service we can provide to our patients,” said Christina Asiala, UP Regional Laboratory Services director for Aspirus. “Being able to diagnose a patient seven minutes sooner could be a matter of life or death for some patients. A patient having a heart attack, for example, or a patient needing a blood transfusion can get their blood seven minutes faster. We are extremely grateful to the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation for providing us with this highly innovative technology in our lab.”

If you’d like to contribute to the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation, call 906.884.8107 or visit aspirus.org/foundations.