Driver lost control of vehicle and crashed into Ontonagon County home

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Just after midnight Tuesday morning, troopers from the Wakefield Post as well as an Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Deputy, were dispatched to a residence in White Pine on Maple St. for the report of a car that had left the roadway and struck a house.

Upon arrival, units discovered that a 21-year-old White Pine male had left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck two vehicles before striking a residence.

The two vehicles that were struck had extensive damage and the residence had severe damage to the garage area. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 21-year-old male for OWI.

Minor injuries occurred in the incident.

Troopers were assisted by Ontonagon County Sheriffs Office, Carp Lake Township Fire Department, Ontonagon Fire Department, SONCO EMS, and Aspirus Medivac EMS.

The name of the driver will not be released until arraignment in court.

Local 3 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Latest Stories