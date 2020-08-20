Gogebic Community College adjusting to the pandemic as fall semester classes begin Monday

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Gogebic Community College’s fall semester classes are starting Monday, August 24.

They’re offering various class formats for students who want to learn in person or online. The college’s president says that the expectation is that up to 50-percent of students will prefer distance learning and one of the main goals of community college is to be accessible to all students.

Masks are required in the building specifically in places like hallways and restrooms. Classroom sizes are different, but the college says they’ve spaced out each room for students.

“The larger classroom will have obviously more space than a smaller classroom, but what you would see is consistency in that you have a spacing model where when a student goes in there it’s very clear that there is space between people,” said Dr. George McNulty, President, Gogebic Community College.

The college also tells Local 3 News that there has been an increase in students interested in community college. They credit it to variety and value.

“Students that I’ve spoken with are choosing to speak about this in terms of value,” said Dr. McNulty. “Meaning they can take these classes in person or have a mixed delivery method. That’s a better value to us than going to a fully online method of delivery”

Dr. McNulty says they are excited for the new semester but understand that their is a chance of having to switch plans and take it day by day.

Gogebic Community College’s website has a webpage dedicated to how they are handling the COVID-19 situation. This includes their reopening plan, daily student protocol and COVID-19 facts, answers and questions. To view that page, click here.

Latest stories