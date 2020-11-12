Home invasion, multiple break-ins lead police to arrest Wakefield man

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 29-year-old Wakefield man has been arrested following a home invasion and multiple reports of car break-ins in the city of Bessemer Friday, according to Michigan State Police Wakefield post.

Troopers from the Wakefield post were dispatched to a home invasion report, a home and car where both entered. Two purses, along with $245, were stolen.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department had taken 4 prior car Breaking and Entering complaints in Bessemer around the same time. The two agencies located a suspect.

The 29-year-old Wakefield man was located and arrested on a bond violation for using narcotics while out on bond for another Home Invasion.

The suspect gave written and verbal consent to examine his cell phone.

Google Maps showed the suspect’s movements on Friday matched all locations where the cars and homes were broken into.

The Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 29-year-old Wakefield man with Home Invasion in the first degree, Larceny of Personal Property from a Vehicle and Bond Violation.

A search warrant was obtained for the phone for further examination.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

