Iron County Youth Livestock Council to hold virtual auction over the radio and Facebook Live August 7

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – With no Iron County fair this year, the youth livestock council is going virtual to still have their auction.

It will be held Friday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. CST on WIKB 99.1 FM and simulcasted of their Facebook page and ICYLC’s Facebook page.

Shawn Fisher with ICYLC and Mitch Ness with WIKB spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

People to have to pre-register ahead of time. Participants can call Sally Hedtke at (906) 367-1931 to get a bidding number.

For more information on the event and livestock to bid on, click here.

