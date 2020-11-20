Ironwood lights up holiday season with virtual carols and tree ceremony

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Ironwood is feeling festive. Michael Meyer, Executive Director for the Ironwood Chamber of Commerce shared videos talking about how the holidays are still happening, but look a little different this year.

In the first video shared on Thursday, Meyer talked about the cancellation of the Jack Frost parade, and the move to virtual events. He concluded the video with a call to continue supporting local businesses and by playing “O Tannenbaum” on the keyboard.

Later that night, the Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual tree lighting ceremony. Minus the usual crowd of people.

While many public events may not be happening in person, at least music and lights can be shared.