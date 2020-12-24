Lake Superior Virtual Academy gearing up for first day

BERGLAND, Mich., (WJMN) – Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District is launching an online academy in January.

The Lake Superior Virtual Academy is open to any student grades K-12 in the six school districts across Gogebic and Ontonagon counties. The courses offered will include core classes needed to graduate as well as electives that are unavailable in school districts. Dr. Gerald Pease, director for the academy, says the point of the academy is not to replace existing schools but to add another option for students.

“If you have students that want to do, you know, learn sign language for the hearing impaired, you know things like that,” said Pease. “There’s a lot of AP classes that we don’t have teachers in place in our school districts that can teach AP classes, we’re certainly not here to supplant any position that’s already in place in the school district but we’re here to support and offer positions that students would like to take in areas that we haven’t been able to do before.”

Pease says an online academy was already being talked about amongst superintendents from districts across the GOISD.

“I was a superintendent at Watersmeet, but we had been talking about a virtual academy the last couple of years and more conceptually than practically and the pandemic certainly speeded things up in the planning,” said Pease.

The academy will offer career-oriented classes for high schoolers as well as a selection of electives and AP courses. Middle schoolers will be able to take traditional courses as well as electives, including computer focused courses like Javascript Game Design. In the elementary program, courses are focused on core subjects, but two technology courses are being offered including keyboarding and scratch coding.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel, we’re just now pulling everything together so that our students in this rural area of the Upper Peninsula are able to have the same course offerings as students in Lower Michigan or in other states,” said Pease.

Some courses may be offered in a real-time learning format while others may be done on a student’s own schedule. Pease says the GOISD covers two time zones, so primarily courses will be done in an asynchronous format.

Students will also be graduating from their home district’s high school. For courses with modules that students can work through in their own time, they may be completed early. Pease says it’s entirely possible that students could complete their coursework quicker and graduate early.

They hope to have between ten and twenty students for the first semester. Teachers will be certified in the state of Michigan in their subject area.

“Some of them are teaching during the day at their school districts and this would be something they would do in the evenings on weekends with the virtual students,” said Pease.

Pease says the amount of teachers they have will be dependent on how many students they have. He says they would like to have enough teachers to teach the core classes, electives and AP courses at a minimum.

