Luther L. Wright High School band performs Christmas carols for community via virtual concert

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled schools’ Christmas programs this year.

Luther L. Wright’s High School band in Ironwood recorded a virtual Christmas concert for their community to enjoy.

“The whole idea behind the project was I wanted to do something to basically let the community know that we were disappointed that we weren’t able to perform for them. The number one reason I did it was it was good for the students to experience what’s all involved with recording,” said Kirk McBrayer, music/band teacher for Ironwood Area Schools.

Click the video above for some sights and sounds from the concert.