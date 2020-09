ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) - Wednesday was supposed to be an Upper Peninsula Honor Flight mission to Washington D.C. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all honor flights are canceled for the rest of the year.

"I am getting phone calls from wives of the veterans who are on our wait list that they just passed away," said U.P. Honor Flight President, Scott Knauf. "I just got one of those yesterday."