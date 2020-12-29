One woman dead after single-vehicle accident

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m. the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle fatal accident on Highway M-73, just south of Marinello Road in Staumbaugh Township.

The accident resulted in the death of 34-year-old Jodi Lee Vanwagner of Iron River, the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Rescue, West Iron County Fire Department, Iron County Victims’ Advocates, and Aspirus EMS.