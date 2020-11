Redevelopment to follow razing of blighted UP structures

CASPIAN, Mich. (AP) — Five houses and other structures in Iron County are being demolished as part of a plan to revitalize blighted properties in a part of the Upper Peninsula.

Four of the properties are in Caspian and the other is in Crystal Falls, according to the Michigan Land Bank Authority.

The five properties were transferred to the state land bank after tax foreclosures.

The land bank worked with local officials on plans to demolish the structures and start the redevelopment process.

Emily Doerr, executive director of the land bank, says it’s an “exciting new opportunity” for growth in Iron County.

