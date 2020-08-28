Road closure for entire month of September in Ironwood Township

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Gogebic County Road Commission reports that Lake Road in Ironwood Township will be closed to traffic for one month starting the beginning of September.
The road closure is located 1.5 miles west of the Lake Road Bridge over Oman’s Creek and west for a mile.
There will be multiple deep culverts being replaced during this time.
Little Girl’s Point County Park campground and beach can be accessed from east of Lake Road.
Lower Powers Road intersects with Lake Road West of the road closure limits.
