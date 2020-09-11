Rockland man who saved neighbor from house fire receives citizen award

ROCKLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police awarded a Rockland man with a “Distinguished Citizen Award,” the highest honor civilian can receive on Wednesday.

The award was presented to Bruce Racine for rescuing his neighbor, 85-year-old Caryl Miilu, from a house fire on June 3.

Racine received the award at a brief ceremony at the Rockland Township Hall Wednesday evening.

Members of the local volunteer fire department and Ontonagon County Undersheriff Bill Witt were in attendence.

The “Distinguished Citizen Award” is not handed out often. The award has only been given out 3 times since 2000.

