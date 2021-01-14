Sports betting in Michigan: PointsBet ready to roll out partnership with Northern Waters Casino

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Gaming Control Board is expected to announce the approval of online gaming in January. When they get the green light, Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet, along with PointsBet Michigan LLC will be among the first to allow Michiganders to place their bets.

“PointsBet is a sports betting and online gaming operator that started out of Australia. It came to the United States roughly two years ago. We operate our sports betting product both retail and online,” said Chief Innovation Officer at PointsBet, Seth Young.

They are currently operating in 5 states, which will soon be 6 when Michigan comes online.

PointsBet is a public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. They have offices in Melbourne, as well as multiple U.S. locations.

“Michigan’s a really exciting market,” added Young. “At maturity, we believe the sports betting and online gaming market is likely worth 1 billion dollars annually to all of its operators.”

PointsBet has partnered with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians who operate the Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet.

Young says working with them is a great privilege and responsibility.

“Our operations can have a real tangible impact on their communities. As we drive revenue from bringing an illegal market to a legal market with our market leading product, the revenues the Lac Vieux Desert Band will incur because of this is literally putting food on tables, supporting government services, supporting health services. So it is a very strong privilege for us to be able to have that opportunity. Especially with a small tribe that takes care of its people.”

In addition to the online betting option, PointsBet will be building an in-person retail location at Northern Waters Casino. Young believes the online platform will introduce people to the casino and the Watersmeet area and hopes it builds the area as a tourist destination.

“This isn’t an activity that hasn’t really existed outside of Las Vegas for so long. So it’s a very exciting time to allow the folks at Northern Waters Casino to change how they view marketing and engagement in the context of their entertainment experience.”

We have been in contact with Northern Waters Casino about the upcoming expansion. They have not made a statement at this time.